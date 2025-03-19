Short Interest in Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GLADZ) Declines By 15.8%

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GLADZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the February 13th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Price Performance
GLADZ traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $25.74. The company had a trading volume of 12,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,294. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.47. Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $25.98.
Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.4844 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%.
About Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028
leaders in private equity, debt and real estate ownership and financing, the gladstone companies are a family of public investment funds. our funds as applicable, invest in commercial real estate, farmland, and small and medium-sized companies and provide financing to such businesses across the capital structure, from second lien and mezzanine debt, to equity and real estate financing solutions.
