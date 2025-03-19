Jason H. Pello Sells 31,877 Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) CFO Jason H. Pello sold 31,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $49,090.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,036,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,136,869.12. The trade was a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NRDY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,547,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,167. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39. Nerdy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $292.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Nerdy from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in Nerdy during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nerdy by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,253,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Nerdy by 330.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 79,808 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nerdy by 9.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 145,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Nerdy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,100,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 79,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

