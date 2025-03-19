Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Director Noel Bertram Watson Sells 2,500 Shares

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,282.66. This trade represents a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AFRM traded up $4.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.71. 10,934,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,037,645. The company has a current ratio of 11.26, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of -73.40 and a beta of 3.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.00. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $82.53.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Affirm by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 226,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth about $468,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Challenger Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFRM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.41.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

