Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Director Noel Bertram Watson Sells 2,500 Shares

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,282.66. This trade represents a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Affirm Price Performance
AFRM traded up $4.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.71. 10,934,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,037,645. The company has a current ratio of 11.26, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of -73.40 and a beta of 3.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.00. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $82.53.
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Affirm
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on AFRM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.41.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Affirm
About Affirm
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Affirm
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.