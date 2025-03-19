Victoria Eatwell Sells 2,592 Shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Stock

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) CFO Victoria Eatwell sold 2,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $12,830.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 444,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,715.65. This trade represents a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TSVT remained flat at $4.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 468,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,134. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in 2seventy bio during the third quarter worth $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in 2seventy bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 2seventy bio in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in 2seventy bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

TSVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 2seventy bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of 2seventy bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 2seventy bio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

