Insider Buying: Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) CFO Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) CFO Mark K. Oki purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,900. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Achieve Life Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of Achieve Life Sciences stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.67. The company had a trading volume of 144,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,573. The stock has a market cap of $92.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.67. Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98.
Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts predict that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Achieve Life Sciences
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.