Insider Buying: Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) CFO Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) CFO Mark K. Oki purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,900. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Achieve Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Achieve Life Sciences stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.67. The company had a trading volume of 144,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,573. The stock has a market cap of $92.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.67. Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts predict that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 185.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 65.6% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.