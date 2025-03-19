Insider Selling: NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) CEO Sells 62,868 Shares of Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) CEO Mariam Sorond sold 62,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $706,007.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,550,358 shares in the company, valued at $17,410,520.34. This trade represents a 3.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ NN traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $11.80. 1,473,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,919. NextNav Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average is $12.01.
NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 million. NextNav had a negative net margin of 1,732.92% and a negative return on equity of 128.95%. Research analysts anticipate that NextNav Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.
