Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Director Jan Madsen Sells 2,439 Shares

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) Director Jan Madsen sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $165,144.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,347.87. The trade was a 11.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Maximus Trading Up 0.3 %

MMS traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $68.74. The company had a trading volume of 432,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,637. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $93.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.89.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Read Our Latest Report on Maximus

Institutional Trading of Maximus

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Maximus during the fourth quarter valued at $71,443,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at $30,285,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Maximus by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 882,953 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,912,000 after acquiring an additional 377,705 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,661,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus by 306.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 376,055 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,073,000 after acquiring an additional 283,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.