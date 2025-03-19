International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Shares Down 25% – Here’s What Happened

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 25% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 1,036,340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 821% from the average daily volume of 112,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

International Lithium Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$3.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 43.32, a quick ratio of 54.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Insider Transactions at International Lithium

In other news, Director John Michael Wisbey bought 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.02 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,569,000 shares of company stock valued at $38,535. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

International Lithium Company Profile

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

