Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ) Short Interest Update

Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,444,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 11.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Destiny Tech100 Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of DXYZ traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,996. Destiny Tech100 has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $105.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXYZ. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Destiny Tech100 in the fourth quarter worth $1,960,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Destiny Tech100 in the fourth quarter worth $1,186,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Destiny Tech100 in the fourth quarter worth $808,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Destiny Tech100 in the fourth quarter worth $736,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Destiny Tech100 during the fourth quarter worth $679,000.

