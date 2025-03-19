Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.55%.

Lument Finance Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years. Lument Finance Trust has a payout ratio of 62.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lument Finance Trust to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Shares of LFT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.77. The company had a trading volume of 112,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,747. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.05. Lument Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $2.80.

Lument Finance Trust ( NYSE:LFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 18.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate CRE mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

