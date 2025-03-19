KKR Income Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:KIO)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of KIO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.26. 169,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,334. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.53. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $15.09.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

