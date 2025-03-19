United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.
United Maritime has a payout ratio of -31.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
United Maritime Price Performance
Shares of USEA remained flat at $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 32,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.54. United Maritime has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.08.
About United Maritime
United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, offers seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of eight dry bulk vessels comprising three Panamax, three Capesize, and two Kamsarmax vessels with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 922,054 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.
