Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.33 and traded as low as C$0.26. Questor Technology shares last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 12,175 shares changing hands.

Separately, ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Questor Technology from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.35.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

