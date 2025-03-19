Cementos Argos (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.53 and traded as low as $12.00. Cementos Argos shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 2,682 shares changing hands.

Cementos Argos Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.03.

Cementos Argos Company Profile

Cementos Argos SA offers cement, concrete, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and hydrated lime products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company also engages in the reinsurance; property management; transport; and seaports operation businesses. In addition, it exports its products.

