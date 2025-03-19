Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.43 and traded as low as $30.16. Bureau Veritas shares last traded at $30.16, with a volume of 581 shares traded.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.95.
Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Buildings & Infrastructure; Industry; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.
