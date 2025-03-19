Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 127.88 ($1.66) and traded as high as GBX 135.50 ($1.76). Carr’s Group shares last traded at GBX 125 ($1.63), with a volume of 28,590 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Carr’s Group Stock Performance

Carr’s Group Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 128.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 123.45. The company has a market cap of £121.71 million, a PE ratio of -89.69 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Carr’s Group’s previous dividend of $2.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Carr’s Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -574.04%.

About Carr’s Group

Carr’s is an international leader in manufacturing value added products and solutions, with market leading brands and robust market positions in Agriculture and Engineering, supplying customers around the world. Carr’s operates a business model that empowers operating subsidiaries, enabling them to be competitive, agile, and effective in their individual markets whilst setting overall standards and goals.

Featured Stories

