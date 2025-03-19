Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Trading Down 20.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report) fell 20.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 167,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 144,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The stock has a market cap of C$12.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.14.
Barksdale Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's primary asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.
