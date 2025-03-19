Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Short Interest Down 19.5% in February

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the February 13th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLCN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.22. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

Oxford Lane Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1484 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

