OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Short Interest Up 17.1% in February

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the February 13th total of 39,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OFS Capital Stock Up 1.3 %

OFS Capital stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $9.63. 121,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,849. OFS Capital has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $129.04 million, a P/E ratio of -106.99 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.29.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $11.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OFS Capital will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

OFS Capital Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.12%. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 64.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded OFS Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFS Capital

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in OFS Capital by 245.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of OFS Capital by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 15,109 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in OFS Capital by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 60,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 16,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in OFS Capital by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 64,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

Featured Articles

