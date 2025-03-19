Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 21.07%.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Price Performance

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,531. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.14. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1-year low of $32.68 and a 1-year high of $45.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.56.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

