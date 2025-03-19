Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 21.07%.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Price Performance
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,531. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.14. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1-year low of $32.68 and a 1-year high of $45.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.56.
About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS
