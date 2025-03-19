Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.30 and traded as high as $9.44. Theravance Biopharma shares last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 167,372 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Theravance Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03. The stock has a market cap of $468.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.15.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.26). Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 24.79% and a negative net margin of 78.18%. The company had revenue of $18.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 309,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,085. This represents a 1.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. Newtyn Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 4,757,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,767,000 after buying an additional 258,337 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 305,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 143,781 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $851,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 95,304 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 80,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

