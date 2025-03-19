PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.07 and traded as low as $6.59. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 89,197 shares.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.06.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
