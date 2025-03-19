Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.00 and traded as low as $18.00. Olympus shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

Olympus Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70.

About Olympus

(Get Free Report)

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olympus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.