Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.88 and traded as low as C$2.57. Tree Island Steel shares last traded at C$2.62, with a volume of 5,204 shares.

Tree Island Steel Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 5.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.88. The company has a market cap of C$67.21 million, a P/E ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 0.96.

About Tree Island Steel

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers low-carbon and high-carbon galvanized steel wires; clean and bright wire for industrial and original equipment manufacturer customers; agricultural products, including fencing, barbed wire, galvanized wire, and bright wire, as well as other fabricated wire products specifically for farming, ranching, and vineyards; welded wire concrete reinforcing mesh and other fabricated wire products for heavy construction industry and infrastructure projects; and nails and stucco reinforcing products for residential and light commercial construction.

