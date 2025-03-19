Short Interest in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Increases By 21.2%

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,970,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the February 13th total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Marriott International from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marriott International from $251.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Marriott International from $277.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.45.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR stock traded up $7.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $247.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,373,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,027. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.12. The company has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.29%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total transaction of $4,031,458.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,395.74. This represents a 50.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total value of $292,463.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,811.48. This trade represents a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,132. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 494.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

