Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Short Interest Up 20.3% in February

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the February 13th total of 3,450,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.72.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE BLDR traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,623,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.19. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $122.49 and a twelve month high of $214.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.83.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 728.6% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

