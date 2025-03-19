Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PONT) Announces Dividend Increase – $2.65 Per Share

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PONT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 2.65 per share on Monday, April 21st. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a 3.9% increase from Pontiac Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.55.

Pontiac Bancorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PONT remained flat at $530.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $530.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.10. Pontiac Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $450.00 and a fifty-two week high of $530.00.

About Pontiac Bancorp

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Livingston county, Grundy county, Tazewell County, McLean County, and their surrounding communities. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

