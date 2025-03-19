Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PONT) Announces Dividend Increase – $2.65 Per Share

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PONT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 2.65 per share on Monday, April 21st. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a 3.9% increase from Pontiac Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.55.
Pontiac Bancorp Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PONT remained flat at $530.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $530.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.10. Pontiac Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $450.00 and a fifty-two week high of $530.00.
About Pontiac Bancorp
