Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $3.81

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 3.8119 per share by the bank on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $15.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 35.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a 373.9% increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.
Bancolombia has increased its dividend by an average of 141.9% annually over the last three years. Bancolombia has a payout ratio of 50.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bancolombia to earn $6.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.
Bancolombia stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $42.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.56. Bancolombia has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $44.25.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bancolombia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Bancolombia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.
Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.
