Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $3.81

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 3.8119 per share by the bank on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $15.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 35.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a 373.9% increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

Bancolombia has increased its dividend by an average of 141.9% annually over the last three years. Bancolombia has a payout ratio of 50.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bancolombia to earn $6.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Bancolombia Price Performance

Bancolombia stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $42.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.56. Bancolombia has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $44.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The bank reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 14.14%. Equities analysts expect that Bancolombia will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bancolombia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Bancolombia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CIB

About Bancolombia

(Get Free Report)

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.