Thalassa (LON:THAL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Thalassa Holdings Limited (LON:THAL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 25.84 ($0.34) and traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.30). Thalassa shares last traded at GBX 23 ($0.30), with a volume of 8,664 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2,300.00 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 24.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 25.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.13.

Thalassa Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops software for the flying node bespoke seismic sensor system. It engages in the research and development of autonomous underwater vehicles. Thalassa Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

