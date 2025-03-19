Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.84 and traded as low as $3.56. Wilhelmina International shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 2,945 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wilhelmina International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Research Report on Wilhelmina International
Wilhelmina International Price Performance
About Wilhelmina International
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wilhelmina International
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.