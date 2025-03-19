Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.84 and traded as low as $3.56. Wilhelmina International shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 2,945 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wilhelmina International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International Price Performance

About Wilhelmina International

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83. The company has a market cap of $23.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.68.

(Get Free Report)

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.