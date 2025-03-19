Trakm8 (LON:TRAK) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.66 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Trakm8 shares last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 28,000 shares changing hands.

Trakm8 Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.96. The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.64.

Trakm8 Company Profile

Trakm8 is a UK based technology leader in fleet management, insurance telematics, optimisation and dashboard camera systems. Through IP owned technology, the Group analyses data collected by its installed base of telematics units to fine tune the algorithms that are used to produce its telematics-based solutions; these score driver behaviour, monitor vehicle health and continuously improve the security and operational efficiency of both private drivers and company fleets.

Recommended Stories

