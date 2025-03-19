Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.41 and traded as low as C$4.15. Lithium Americas shares last traded at C$4.32, with a volume of 385,897 shares.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush raised shares of Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Lithium Americas to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.50.
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.
