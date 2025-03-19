KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.51, Zacks reports. KNOT Offshore Partners had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%.

KNOT Offshore Partners Price Performance

KNOT Offshore Partners stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.60. 75,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,872. The company has a market cap of $191.89 million, a P/E ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. KNOT Offshore Partners has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $9.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

KNOT Offshore Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is -23.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Analysis on KNOT Offshore Partners

About KNOT Offshore Partners

(Get Free Report)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and discharge of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.