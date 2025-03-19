ZKH Group Limited (NYSE:ZKH) Short Interest Update

ZKH Group Limited (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the February 13th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ZKH Group Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:ZKH traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.69. 11,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,253. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.93 million, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of -0.15. ZKH Group has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ZKH Group during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ZKH Group in the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of ZKH Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,845,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,499,000 after purchasing an additional 888,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

About ZKH Group

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.

