FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. FrontView REIT updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.200-1.260 EPS.

FrontView REIT Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FVR traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.54. The stock had a trading volume of 156,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,748. FrontView REIT has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FVR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FrontView REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FrontView REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

FrontView REIT Company Profile

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

