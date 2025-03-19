SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Short Interest Update

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 42,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
SANUWAVE Health Stock Performance
SNWV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.71. The company had a trading volume of 16,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,262. SANUWAVE Health has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $32.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.17. The stock has a market cap of $271.09 million, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.54.
SANUWAVE Health Company Profile
