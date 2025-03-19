Short Interest in Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC) Grows By 20.0%

Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 10.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Unusual Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UMAC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.17. 826,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.48. Unusual Machines has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $23.62.

Get Unusual Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on Unusual Machines in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on Unusual Machines in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unusual Machines

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Unusual Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Unusual Machines during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unusual Machines during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unusual Machines by 329.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 33,148 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Unusual Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000.

Unusual Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unusual Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. It operates a drone-focused e-commerce marketplace. The company serves drone pilots, hobbyists, and recreational services. The company was formerly known as AerocarveUS Corporation and changed its name to Unusual Machines, Inc in July 2022.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unusual Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unusual Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.