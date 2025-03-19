Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.61 and last traded at $40.61, with a volume of 213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.36.

Marui Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.26.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marui Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $418.97 million during the quarter.

Marui Group Company Profile

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the design and construction of commercial facilities; advertising planning and production; property management; rental of real estate properties; small-amount short-term insurance policy business; and sale of investment trusts.

