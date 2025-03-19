BT Group (LON:BT.A) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

BT Group plc (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 147.09 ($1.91) and traded as high as GBX 159.20 ($2.07). BT Group shares last traded at GBX 158.70 ($2.06), with a volume of 28,704,822 shares traded.

BT Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 148.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 147.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,777.13, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.58.

Insider Activity at BT Group

In related news, insider Alex Chisholm acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £42,300 ($54,992.20). 43.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group is the UK’s leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications and related secure digital products, solutions and services. We also provide managed telecommunications, security and network and IT infrastructure services to customers across 180 countries.

BT Group consists of three customer-facing units: Consumer serves individuals and families in the UK; Business* covers companies and public services in the UK and internationally; Openreach is an independently governed, wholly owned subsidiary wholesaling fixed access infrastructure services to its customers – over 650 communication providers across the UK.

British Telecommunications plc is a wholly owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group.

