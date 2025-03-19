Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 590.87 ($7.68) and traded as high as GBX 670 ($8.71). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 650 ($8.45), with a volume of 18,993 shares.

Hargreaves Services Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 637.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 591.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £228.19 million, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported GBX 12.23 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Hargreaves Services had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 6.30%. On average, analysts expect that Hargreaves Services Plc will post 42.9487179 EPS for the current year.

Hargreaves Services Increases Dividend

About Hargreaves Services

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Hargreaves Services’s previous dividend of $18.00. Hargreaves Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.58%.

Hargreaves Services plc is a diversified group delivering services to the industrial and property sectors, supporting key industries within the UK and South East Asia. The Company’s three business segments are Services, Hargreaves Land and an investment in a German joint venture, Hargreaves Raw Materials Services GmbH (HRMS).

