Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.38 and traded as high as $1.50. Bridgeline Digital shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 19,939 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLIN. Westpark Capital raised Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.62 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 12.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 28,375 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bridgeline Digital by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 22,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

