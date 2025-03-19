American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.83. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 2,504 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.11% of American Shared Hospital Services worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

