Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. Five Below updated its Q1 guidance to $0.50-$0.61 EPS and its FY26 guidance to $4.10-$4.72 EPS.

Five Below Trading Up 2.3 %

Five Below stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,246,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.24 and its 200 day moving average is $92.75. Five Below has a one year low of $64.87 and a one year high of $209.79.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $498,635.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,552.92. This represents a 8.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIVE. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Five Below from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Five Below from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Five Below from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Five Below from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Five Below from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.37.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

