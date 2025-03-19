Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.78 and traded as high as $44.42. Strattec Security shares last traded at $44.42, with a volume of 31,986 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Strattec Security

Strattec Security Stock Down 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, COO Rolando Guillot sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $175,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,794.30. This represents a 8.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Strattec Security

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Strattec Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Strattec Security by 5,525.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Strattec Security during the third quarter worth $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Strattec Security in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Strattec Security by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 68.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Strattec Security

(Get Free Report)

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.