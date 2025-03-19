Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.32 and traded as high as $11.64. Motorcar Parts of America shares last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 261,625 shares.

MPAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPAA. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 221,925 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,115,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after buying an additional 162,797 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $580,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 50,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

