American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.92 and traded as high as $22.73. American Public Education shares last traded at $22.38, with a volume of 102,733 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on APEI shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of American Public Education from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. William Blair raised American Public Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Public Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

American Public Education Trading Up 3.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.29 million, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other American Public Education news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $81,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,783.71. This represents a 5.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Public Education

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Public Education by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

