Alta Global Group (NYSE:MMA) Stock Price Up 16.2% – Should You Buy?

Alta Global Group Limited (NYSE:MMA – Get Free Report) shot up 16.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.79. 61,733 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 39,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Alta Global Group Stock Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.66.

About Alta Global Group

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to empower community driven growth in the global martial arts and combat sports sector, leveraging technology to bridge the gap between passion and participation. We are a technology company that is enabling the global martial arts and combat sports industry to maximize the monetization opportunities available to the sector by increasing consumer participation in the sport and building upon existing community offerings within the sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.