Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Enhanced Income ETF – Class A Units (TSE:HUTE) Stock Price Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Enhanced Income ETF – Class A Units (TSE:HUTE – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$10.86 and last traded at C$10.82. Approximately 23,282 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 11,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.80.
Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Enhanced Income ETF – Class A Units Stock Up 0.4 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.48.
