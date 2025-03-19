Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Short Interest Up 20.8% in February

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 637,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the February 13th total of 527,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,599,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Prosus Price Performance

Prosus stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.88. 986,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,075,340. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Prosus has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $9.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.22.

Get Prosus alerts:

About Prosus

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses in Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. The company was formerly known as Myriad International Holdings N.V.

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.