Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Short Interest Up 20.8% in February

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 637,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the February 13th total of 527,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,599,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Prosus Price Performance
Prosus stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.88. 986,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,075,340. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Prosus has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $9.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.22.
About Prosus
