M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,242,200 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the February 13th total of 8,963,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 72,422.0 days.
M3 Price Performance
Shares of MTHRF remained flat at $9.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.49. M3 has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $17.72.
About M3
