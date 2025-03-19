M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,242,200 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the February 13th total of 8,963,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 72,422.0 days.

Shares of MTHRF remained flat at $9.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.49. M3 has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $17.72.

M3, Inc provides medical-related services primarily to physicians and other healthcare professionals through Internet. The company operates through five reporting segments: Medical Platform, Evidence Solutions, Career Solutions, Site Solutions, and Overseas. It operates m3.com, a members-only web site for providing information to the healthcare professionals; MR-kun, where member doctors can independently and continuously receive information on the m3com platform; QOL-kun that provides life support information other than medical information to members; AskDoctors, where registered doctors answer questions about health and illness from the general public; MDLinx for medical professionals in the United States; and Doctors.net.uk, a website that provides developing services for pharmaceutical companies, as well as provides drug information database in France, Germany, and Spain.

